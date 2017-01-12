AAMC Expands Weight Loss and Metabolic Surgery Program to Easton

by

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) today announced the expansion of its Weight Loss and Metabolic Surgery Program to the Eastern Shore. Bariatric Surgeon Courtney Doyle, MD, will see patients for weight loss surgery consultations at 505 Dutchmans Lane, Suites A3-A4, in Easton. Bariatric nutrition classes for her patients will also be held at that location.

Dr. Doyle will see patients at the Dutchmans Lane location until her office moves to the AAMC Pavilion – Easton. The new health care pavilion was announced in October 2016 and is scheduled to open in Waterside Village next to BJs in 2018. Dr. Doyle will continue to perform surgeries at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

“Eastern Shore patients have always been an important part of our practice,” says Alex Gandsas, MD, medical director of AAMC’s Weight Loss and Metabolic Surgery Program. “We are pleased to offer our patients on the Eastern Shore a more convenient location and easier access to our services.”

“With our program you gain doctors, registered dietitians and nurses committed to supporting you,” says Dr. Doyle. “Reaching the decision to have weight loss surgery and following the journey to make it happen is never done alone. We are here to help.”

Starting in February, Dr. Doyle will offer free weight loss surgery seminars at the Easton Holiday Inn Express. Upcoming dates include February 22, March 27 and April 26. Registration and a full schedule of weight loss surgery seminars are available at AAMCEvents.com

The AAMC Weight Loss and Metabolic Surgery Program is a comprehensive program designed to ensure patients have a successful, safe surgery and maintain results. AAMC’s bariatric surgery center is designated as a Level I facility and is nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons. This ensures the program meets specific standards of care for weight loss operations for the types of weight loss surgery we perform, including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band removal and revision.

Dr. Doyle is a board-certified, fellowship-trained specialist in the field of bariatric surgery, with expertise in sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. She completed her training in general surgery in Indiana before moving to Maryland to pursue a weight loss surgery fellowship.

Dr. Doyle received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, where she completed one of two fellowships as well as a residency, both in general surgery. She completed her second fellowship at AAMC in advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit askAAMC.org/WeightLoss or call 443-924-2900.

