Chesapeake College Hosts Second Saturday Event

Celebrate Second Saturday on Saturday, Jan. 14 with an art show opening in the Leggett Gallery at the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center from 5-6:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

This month, the gallery features the works of local photographer Jameson Harrington. An Eastern Shore native, Harrington is the guy who likes to drag his camera with him everywhere, much to the torment of his friends. He enjoys shooting almost anything, whether it be helping out a local business, covering an event for a magazine, taking the occasional portrait or just capturing the beauty of where he happens to be, it is guaranteed he’s putting his heart into it. When not occupied with a thrilling career in mapping or snapping away you can find him chasing down a new craft beer to try and planning out what he would do if he won the lottery.

This exhibit will feature scenes of daily life on the Eastern Shore.

Refreshments for the opening reception will be provided by The Wine Bar. For more information, please contact Marcie Molloy at 410-827-5825 or mamolloy@chesapeake.edu.