A Spy Visit to the Chesapeake Bay Russian Embassy Estate

December 30, 2016 by 8 Comments
Editor’s Note:  In light of the United States government’s actions to prohibit Russians access to their retreat in Queen Anne’s County yesterday, The Spy would like to share a previous story we did on the property in August of 2013.

For more that twenty years, through international crisis and diplomatic tensions, Washington’s Russian Embassy has used their country retreat, known locally as Pioneer Point, a few miles outside of Centreville to quietly host the Sailing Club of The Chesapeake’s annual Labor Day Cruise. And the tradition was started by none other than long serving Russian Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin, apparently a  friend of sailors and Pizza Hut.

It’s also one of the few times that the estate, on land once owned by the Tilghman Family, is open to Americans. The Spy tagged along for the last holiday bash this past weekend and was welcomed to take some photographs of this remarkable property.img_0844 img_0847 img_0853 img_0839 img_0848 img_0860 img_0864 img_0841 img_0846 img_0849 img_0856 img_0858 img_0865 img_0857 img_0854 img_0840 img_0850 img_0852 img_0859 img_0861 img_0842 img_0845 img_0851 img_0855 img_0863

Letters to Editor

  1. Billie Carroll says:
    September 3, 2013 at 2:21 PM

    thanks for sharing the pics. What a beautiful place!

    Reply
  2. Patsy Hornaday says:
    September 3, 2013 at 4:23 PM

    Lovely photos in a pristine setting. Also an intriguingly curious site for many Chester River boaters. “From Russia With Love” for the Spy as Sean Connery might say?

    Reply
  3. Stephan Sonn says:
    September 3, 2013 at 5:43 PM

    Yes I know the place.
    In 1995 I was there living on another part of the old estate before it was broken up.

    A llitle history
    It may have been owned by the general architect for The empire state Building

    When it went Russian there was lots of Spy V Spy and mini Russian subs.

    The indoor riding rink/barn had hotel style accommodations.

    There is a stucco summer house just on the river
    that never could b e lived in for winter…no heat.

    Zeb Brodie tended to maintenance and taxes.
    His father was a major developer who moved in very high circles

    Reply
  4. Janice Dickson says:
    September 3, 2013 at 11:09 PM

    Pioneer Point, now the Russian’s, was owned by Jacob Rascob.
    Many years ago we had a bateau which we used for crabbing up and down the Chester, and for enjoyable jaunts. One day we found ourselves at Pioneer Point and, after several drinks, I thought it would be amusing to land on their beach and write something in the sand.. As we approached, we saw several large burly men in suits and shiny shoes carrying long guns appear out of nowhere and begin to patrol the beach. Well, I soberly thought, no need to create a mini-international incident. Best to retreat. It is a lovely place and I am happy to see the pictures, and to know that it is,open at least once a year to the public.

    Reply
    • Marge Fallaw says:
      September 4, 2013 at 12:47 PM

      The name of the former owner was John Jakob Raskob, who among other things was the chief financier/promoter/developer of the Empire State Building, not literally the architect of the building. A staunch Roman Catholic, he was also noteworthy locally for financing the building of the beautiful stone St. Dennis RC Church in Galena, to replace an inadequate, quite dilapidated frame building, I believe (which in turn had replaced the parish’s first church, a badly built brick structure near Lambson’s Station, out in the countryside.

      I understand that during the Cold War at least one farm outbuilding/barn on a neighboring farm was used by the US (CIA? FBI?) as an HQ for spying on activities (perhaps largely electronic communications) at what was essentially a dacha for the Soviets, mainly those associated with the embassy and consulate in DC.

      Reply
  5. Stephan Sonn says:
    September 4, 2013 at 6:22 PM

    Bulle Rock Farm seems now to be the service side of the original estate,
    ith the great house, Pioneer Point being the focal point.

    The place where the indoor horse rink and barn activities was also hotel-like
    for the in people of the shows. In the same facility
    were the usual barn accommodations, housing and feeding the horses.

    Nearby, was a stucco two story with pool, rather a modest structure where the servant’s quarters
    ere on the same floor as the master’s bedroom and kids rooms.

    I think later on came the round house set up as a studio.

    The barn was a fascinating structure built in a style and grandeur that rivaled the big house but locked to its functionality.
    I was not there for a strange event more resent.in the Spy V Spy mode a few weeks before I arrived.

    It seems like the present owners of the “service side” imported a mid aged Russian couple to tend to their grand son and do painting and suc, so you had a Russian civil engineer and his lab tech wife painting walls and scrubbing floors.

    They eventually had to hike across the campus one dark night,
    to seek protection from their Russian comrades,
    their American benefactors. ucky an embassy
    st happened to be yards away.

    Reply
  6. Dfar says:
    September 5, 2013 at 4:46 PM

    Pioneer point was a teenagers dream during the seventies.

    We discovered a camera hidden by the russians in an electrical box at the entrance and had many hours of fun with that.

    Many wonderful memories!

    Reply
  7. Jason Price says:
    September 5, 2013 at 8:19 PM

    I have fond memories of making an assortment of deliveries to the Russian’s “eastern shore embassy”, whether it be pallets of brick or truckloads of pvc piping from my family’s store, Price & Gannon, as a child. The Russians were always very friendly and spent a lot of money to keep the place in great condition. There were multiple individuals that we saw week in and week out at the store as they made various repairs and upgrades to the property. More than once we were invited out to the estate for a farewell party for some figure’s return to Russia. My dad even once told me of an anecdote involving the CIA visiting our store once, asking my grandfather if he would be willing to report back to them on the activities at the estate after delivering hardware.

    Reply

