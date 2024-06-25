Local Color Free Painting Demonstrations

The Working Artists Forum presents its 20th Annual Local Color Art Show & Sale. The show takes place Thursday, July 18th – Sunday July 21st at Easton’s Christ Church, and is held in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival. Forty-two juried artists from the WAF membership and local artists from the Eastern Shore participate each year.
The show judge this year is Charles Newman, Plein Air Easton’s 2023 Grand Prize winner. Local Color was juried this year by Tim Beall, 2023 Plein Air Easton’s second-place award winner. Demos are funded by The Working Artists Forum & are free to the public. All demo artists are all 2023 Plein Air Easton award-winning artists.
Some proceeds help to fund The Working Artists Forum’s educational program for art supplies in local public schools. To learn more about The Working Artists Forum check out their website: http://www.workingartistsforum.com.
OPENING RECEPTION & AWARDS – FRIDAY, JULY 18TH AT 12 NOON
Light refreshments are served, featuring a selection of beer, wine, and sodas.
Local Color Exhibit Hours
Thursday, July 18 12:00 to 6:00 pm
Friday, July 19 10:00 to 6:00 pm
Saturday, July 20 10:00 to 6:00 pm
Sunday, July 21 11:00 to 4:00 pm
Demo Schedule
7/18/24, Thurs – 1:00-3:00 Charles Newman, 2023 Grand Prize Recipient
7/18/24, Thurs – 3:30-5:30 Tim Beall, 2023 Second Place Award
7/19/24, Fri – 1:00-3:00 Gary Tucker, 2023 Third Place Award
7/19/24 Fri – 3:30-5:30 Martin Geiger, Judge’s Award & Artist’s Choice Award
7/20/24, Sat – 3:30-5:30 Charlie Hunter, 23 Quick Draw Alumni Award
QUESTIONS: Go to https://workingartistsforum.com/local-color/ or email Doris Glovier or Maryellyn Lynott at [email protected].
This year’s juried artist list:
William Bensen
Caroline Brown
Ken Clark
Naomi Clark-Turner
Carol Cowie
Fred Craig
Lynne Davis
Nancy Lee Davis
Nancy Fine
Mary Ford
Scott Foster
Nancy B Galvin
Kathleen Ryan Gardiner
Diz Hormel
Carla Huber
Barbara Kern-Bush
Marianne Kost
Jamey Krebs
Ed Lewandowski
Maryellyn Lynott
Mary Ellen Mabe
Carol McClees
Deborah McFarlin
Mike McSorley
Karen Merkin
Amanda Milliner
Betty Papson
Kate Quinn
Jose Ramirez
Christine Rapa
Diane Rappisi
Russell Reno
Stacey Sass
Karen Saunders
Teresa Schaefer
Anne Singer
B.K. Slocum
Gail Stern
Walter Urbanek
Stephen Walker
Sharon Waters
Barbara Watson
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.