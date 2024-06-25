Local Color Free Painting Demonstrations

The Working Artists Forum presents its 20th Annual Local Color Art Show & Sale. The show takes place Thursday, July 18th – Sunday July 21st at Easton’s Christ Church, and is held in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival. Forty-two juried artists from the WAF membership and local artists from the Eastern Shore participate each year.

The show judge this year is Charles Newman, Plein Air Easton’s 2023 Grand Prize winner. Local Color was juried this year by Tim Beall, 2023 Plein Air Easton’s second-place award winner. Demos are funded by The Working Artists Forum & are free to the public. All demo artists are all 2023 Plein Air Easton award-winning artists.

Some proceeds help to fund The Working Artists Forum’s educational program for art supplies in local public schools. To learn more about The Working Artists Forum check out their website: http://www.workingartistsforum.com.

OPENING RECEPTION & AWARDS – FRIDAY, JULY 18TH AT 12 NOON

Light refreshments are served, featuring a selection of beer, wine, and sodas.

Local Color Exhibit Hours

Thursday, July 18 12:00 to 6:00 pm

Friday, July 19 10:00 to 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 20 10:00 to 6:00 pm

Sunday, July 21 11:00 to 4:00 pm

Demo Schedule

7/18/24, Thurs – 1:00-3:00 Charles Newman, 2023 Grand Prize Recipient

7/18/24, Thurs – 3:30-5:30 Tim Beall, 2023 Second Place Award

7/19/24, Fri – 1:00-3:00 Gary Tucker, 2023 Third Place Award

7/19/24 Fri – 3:30-5:30 Martin Geiger, Judge’s Award & Artist’s Choice Award

7/20/24, Sat – 3:30-5:30 Charlie Hunter, 23 Quick Draw Alumni Award

QUESTIONS: Go to https://workingartistsforum.com/local-color/ or email Doris Glovier or Maryellyn Lynott at [email protected].

This year’s juried artist list:

William Bensen

Caroline Brown

Ken Clark

Naomi Clark-Turner

Carol Cowie

Fred Craig

Lynne Davis

Nancy Lee Davis

Nancy Fine

Mary Ford

Scott Foster

Nancy B Galvin

Kathleen Ryan Gardiner

Diz Hormel

Carla Huber

Barbara Kern-Bush

Marianne Kost

Jamey Krebs

Ed Lewandowski

Maryellyn Lynott

Mary Ellen Mabe

Carol McClees

Deborah McFarlin

Mike McSorley

Karen Merkin

Amanda Milliner

Betty Papson

Kate Quinn

Jose Ramirez

Christine Rapa

Diane Rappisi

Russell Reno

Stacey Sass

Karen Saunders

Teresa Schaefer

Anne Singer

B.K. Slocum

Gail Stern

Walter Urbanek

Stephen Walker

Sharon Waters

Barbara Watson