A Castelli Restrospective: A Chat with Carla Massoni

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s rare in the art world for a gallery curator to maintain a professional relationship with an artist for over 30 years. However, Carla Massoni of MassoniArt in Chestertown and artist Marc Castelli have built a lasting friendship and business partnership that has been beneficial not only for MassoniArt but also for Castelli’s fans and new visitors to the gallery.

Traditionally, MassoniiArts exhibits a Castelli collection each Downrigging Weekend. But her recent discovery of Castelli’s racing yacht watercolors prompted Massoni to consider putting together a retrospective of the artist’s focus on the speed, light, and brute force of ocean racing.

For those familiar with Castelli’s intimate portraits of the watermen he befriended and worked with over the years, Chasing the Silver is a portrait of another maritime world—the high-tech 75-foot monohulls with voluminous sails cutting through sunlight and sea as they vie for the prestigious titles of ocean racing.

” Sailing Magazine has regularly featured his articles and paintings on log canoes and traditional workboats of the Chesapeake. His America’s Cup paintings from the last four defenses and challenges have also been featured. The prestigious Mystic Maritime Museum Gallery has recognized him as a Modern Marine Master for several years.”

The retrospective is at MassoniArt Cross Street Gallery, 113 South Cross Street, and will be available through August 7. Castelli’s annual Downrigging exhibit Laying Down the Sun will be up from October 20-November 2. For more about MassoniArt, go here.

The Spy recently talked with Carla about the Marc Castelli’s focus on the world of yacht racing.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.