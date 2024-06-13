Andrew Hollis Named President and CEO of Delmarva Community Services

Delmarva Community Services has announced the appointment of Andrew Hollis of Easton as President and CEO of its organization, effective July 1st. Hollis currently serves as Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging.

DCS serves individuals with developmental disabilities, seniors, and individuals living in poverty, and provides childcare and transportation services. In 2022, the organization assisted more than 6,000 residents and employed more than 250 people. This multi-service, non-profit agency is dedicated to helping people who wish to maintain dignity, and an independent lifestyle within their community on the Delmarva Peninsula.

“Andy Hollis joins us at the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for DCS. He will be focused on

supporting existing programs and growing new ones. While leadership change can be challenging, with Andy’s previous experience with the agency, he will acclimate quickly back into DCS. His legacy in human services reflects his passion for helping those in need which is what our agency is all about,” comments William Batson, President, DCS Board of Directors.

For the last 20 years, Hollis has held several key leadership roles in government and nonprofit organizations on the Mid-Shore. He has provided leadership in day-to-day operations, administration, and fiscal, including overseeing multi-million-dollar operating and capital budgets.

“As the incoming President/CEO of Delmarva Community Services, I am excited about the opportunities to assist those in need by building on programs we already have in place. In addition, I look forward to seeing what additional areas of support we can offer to the communities we serve. By strengthening our relationship with community partners, we can help meet the growing needs of our neighbors.

We have an outstanding administrative team led by Keith Adkins, as well as the dedicated agency staff that serve day in and day out. With our full team, we will identify new opportunities of benefit, while remaining a good steward of the government and community resources we receive.”

Hollis previously served as Talbot County Manager, Executive Director of Londonderry Retirement Community of Easton, Inc., and as Town Manager of St. Michaels, Maryland. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Urban Studies/Urban Planning from the University of Maryland, College Park. Hollis serves on the Talbot County Department of Social Services Advisory Board, Responsible Fathers Initiative, and St. Mark’s Housing Ministry, and volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. He resides in Easton with his wife Karen.