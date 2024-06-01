Mary Ellen Mabe’s “Art Colors Life” Exhibit at Artists’ Gallery June 7

On First Friday, June 7th, and through the month of June, The Artists’ Gallery will feature new work by Mary Ellen Mabe. Mary Ellen has spent a good part of her life in the art world, learning how to draw at an early age. Growing up in New York near the Finger Lakes, Mary Ellen began painting in oil with classes taught by local artists. She continued her art studies after relocating to Chicago, where she began taking regular classes with The Studio in the Woods, owned by Bonnie Anderson. She continued her art studies after relocating to Connecticut, Texas, and the United Kingdom. In 2004, Mary Ellen and her husband moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where she began taking mentoring sessions with Nancy Tankersley in Easton. “It was so inspiring to be in an area so rich in the arts!” Over the years, Mary Ellen has continued to take workshops with many well respected and accomplished artists.
“My subject matter remains varied, but I love painting flowers and figures in various settings. Color is integral to my passion for art!” Since her arrival on the Eastern Shore, Mary Ellen has juried into Oxford Fine Arts and Local Color, where she received two Judges’ Awards of Excellence and two Honorable Mentions. Mary Ellen became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown in 2018 and is a member of the Working Artists’ Forum in Easton and St. Michael’s Art League.
The Artists’ Gallery invites the public to their opening reception for Mary Ellen Mabe on First Friday, June 7th from 5-7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Mary Ellen’s paintings will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of June. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit their website at www.
theartistsgalleryctowncom or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.
