Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo!

The answer to last week’s mystery: There have been claims that the red-winged blackbird is the most abundant, and most well studied bird in North America. They breed in every state except Hawaii.

Flocks of red-winged blackbirds can be seen in marshland areas foraging on wetland cattails and stripping cereal crops from farmers’ fields.

Male red-winged blackbirds secure breeding territories in the early spring before the females return from their southern wintering grounds. When the females arrive, they choose their mate partly on the quality of his territory, making sure that it has an abundant food supply of small arthropods, water for drinking and bathing, and tall grass for safe nesting sites.

Red-winged blackbirds nest in loose colonies. Both parents feed the nestlings, but the females do more.

Males are notably bold and protective. They chase other males out of the territory and attack nest predators, sometimes going after much larger animals, including horses and people.