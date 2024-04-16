Animal Care Shelter for Kent County Launches Biz Barks, a Year-Long Business Sponsorship Program

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (ACSKC) proudly announces the launch of Biz Barks, its year-long Business Sponsorship Program. Developed to support the ACSKC’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need, Biz Barks provides regional businesses with the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the welfare of animals in Kent County while receiving exclusive benefits and recognition at various sponsorship levels.

The Biz Barks sponsorship program offers businesses the chance to make a difference in the lives of our community’s vulnerable animals while gaining valuable exposure for their brand. With sponsorship levels ranging from Visionary to Companion, businesses of all sizes can participate and showcase their commitment to social responsibility and community activism.

“We are thrilled to introduce our year-long Business Sponsorship Program, Biz Barks, in support of the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County,” said Richard Keaveney, Executive Director at ACSKC. “Through this program, businesses have the chance to directly impact the lives of animals in our community while enjoying exclusive benefits and recognition for their generosity.”

Sponsorship benefits at the highest levels include exclusive invitations to Kennel Club events, special event tickets and logo placement on event banners, while all levels enjoy social media shout-outs, website recognition, quarterly newsletter mentions, and more. Additionally, sponsors will receive recognition in ACSKC’s event tents and the annual report, further amplifying their support for animal welfare initiatives.

“At the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, we believe in the power of collective action to create positive change,” said Keaveney. “By joining our sponsorship program, businesses can align themselves with our progressive programs, such as animal care initiatives, food pantry services, lost and found assistance, and rehoming support services.”

Businesses interested in becoming sponsors of the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County through the Biz Barks sponsorship program are encouraged to contact Richard Keaveney at [email protected] for more information.

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (ACSKC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has served the homeless animals of Kent County, Maryland since 1962. To learn more, to donate, or to volunteer, visit: https://acskc.org