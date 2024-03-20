<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Almost since the James Beard Awards began in 1990, this highly recognized culinary achievement has been considered the “Oscars of the food world,” and rightly so. Over 8,000 dining establishments and their chefs compete for only 25 nominating positions every year to celebrate and honor leaders who are making America’s food culture more delicious.

It is very much a big deal, but not because one restaurant’s signature dish has reached unimaginable culinary heights. The Bread Award is really recognizing those very special individuals and establishments who walk in James Beard’s footsteps by making their kitchens diverse and sustainable from the guest to the dishwasher.

Harley Peet is among those 25 who got the tap on the shoulder as a finalist last month. The executive chef for Easton’s Bas Rouge and all of Bluepoint Holsipaitally’s growing dining establishments, Harley joined the Spy last week for a long-form conversation about the Beard Award nomination as well as his own culinary journey to the Mid-Shore after growing up on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

This video is approximately 11 minutes in length. For more information about Bas Rouge please go here.