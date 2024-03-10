Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage Opens Talbot Tour Ticket Sales

Advance-sale tickets are now available for the biennial Talbot County Tour of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage. The May 11, 2024 event is not to be missed!

The Talbot County Tour gives visitors access to seven of Maryland’s most celebrated historic properties, fabulous private waterfront estates, and exquisite spring gardens – all with Easton and nearby Trappe addresses.

Properties on tour include Canterbury Manor, Ellenborough and a lovely home on Hanson Street (all in Easton) plus Chloras Point Farm, Ferry Farm House, Lloyd’s Landing, and Trappe Landing Farm (all in Trappe).

Two significant historic sites – Scotts United Methodist Church and Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church (White Marsh Parish) in Trappe – will benefit from facilities preservation and restoration work afforded by tour proceeds.



To purchase reduced-price advance-sale tickets, go to https://buy.stripe.com/cN2eWcc7RexN5207sO

For Talbot County Tour details, visit MHGC.org

For lunch info, visit talbotcountygc.org