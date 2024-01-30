The Mainstay Offers a One-Day Bus Trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show

The Mainstay, Rock Hall Maryland’s 25-year-old, non-profit music venue, is pleased to once again offer to the public a one-day bus trip to this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show on Thursday, March 7. The cost of the trip is $150 per person, and includes round trip travel on a luxury coach (with pick-ups and drop-offs in both Rock Hall and Chestertown), admission to the show, and refreshments served on the bus.

The Philadelphia Flower Show, held at the Philadelphia Convention Center, is both the nation’s largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event. It features bold displays by dynamic designers from around the globe, educational exhibits, music, food, world-class shopping, and family fun. Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the Show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. In addition to acres of garden displays, the Flower Show hosts competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, and special events.

Ticket sales provide support for the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s year-round work in the Greater Philadelphia region to advance the health and well-being of their shared community. The Flower Show helps fund the thousands of trees PHS plants each year, the design and maintenance of free public gardens, and the support of more than 170 community gardens throughout the region. Proceeds also provide low-cost programming for people to learn about produce gardening to have access to fresh food, support partnerships which provide stormwater management solutions, and support workforce development programs that put many people to work in green jobs.

For information and to make a reservation, call the Mainstay at (410) 639-9133, or send an email with your inquiries to [email protected].