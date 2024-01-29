Become “United by Flowers” on Adkins Arboretum Trip to Philadelphia Flower Show

Now in its 195th year, the award-winning PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is a one-of-a-kind marquee event known the world over for its exquisite and immersive floral exhibits, world-class plant competitions, family-friendly activities and educational offerings. It is a top destination and a must-experience horticultural event. On Mon., March 4, join Adkins Arboretum for an unforgettable trip to this year’s show, “United by Flowers.”

“United by Flowers” is a celebration of the community that blooms each spring at the annal Show—a moment with hundreds of thousands of visitors share in a week-long magnification of the transformative power of gardening. In this fragmented world of consistently changing landscapes, everyone who participates brings their passion and enthusiasm to co-create this unique event that proudly puts this vibrant and colorful collective on display.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show will be packed with a variety of flowers and plants at the peak of seasonal perfection. Visitors can expect spectacular floral and garden displays, educational areas, plant exhibits, shopping, a play area for families and plentiful food and drink options. Hundreds of spectacular native butterflies can also be experienced in the Butterflies Live! exhibit. The Arboretum group will be admitted to the show at 9 a.m.—a full hour before it opens to the public.

The trip is $150 for Arboretum members and $185 for non-members. The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 6:45 a.m. and will stop for pickups at the Rt. 50 westbound/Rt. 404 Park and Ride near Wye Mills and the 301/291 Park and Ride in Millington. Return time is 4 p.m. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.