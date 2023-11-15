Mainstay Hosts First Singer-Songwriter showcase

On Sunday, December 3, The Mainstay is pleased to host its first Singer/ Songwriter Showcase. This concert event, originally scheduled for the recent FallFest festival, was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The idea for the Showcase is the brainchild of The Mainstay’s new Delmarva Singer/Songwriter Association that meets monthly. It features an afternoon of original music written and performed by over a dozen local singer/ songwriters who share the stage in small groups in a “Nashville-style “round” format and then take turns performing selections of their music.

The show will include award-winning songwriters as well as up and coming local and regional artists. The roster includes appearances by Ceshini Simmons, Earl French, Katelyn Christine, Keith Thompson, Don Clark, Chris Johnson, Katie Hall, Tom Chirip, Ashton Mooday, Bob and Laura Taylor, Denise Dicey, David Simmons, Stephanie Aston Jones, David Fife, and Mark Einstein.

The showcase starts at 4 PM and runs continuously until 7 PM. There is no charge for admission, but donations are appreciated. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.