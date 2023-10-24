Gov. Wes Moore Endorses Angela Alsobrooks in Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) stepped into the U.S. Senate race Monday to endorse Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Moore returned the favor after Alsobrooks endorsed him last year for governor when he opened a field office in Prince George’s, the majority Black jurisdiction with the largest number of registered Democrats in the state.

“The world needs America’s leadership now more than ever, and the country needs Maryland’s leadership now more than ever. Angela’s a leader. She is a public servant in every beautiful definition of the word,” Moore said at a rally at Monument City Brewing Company in Baltimore. “I’m supporting Angela because of what she means to our state’s future.”

Dozens of people sported “Alsobrooks for Senate” pins and wore lime-green T-shirts with her name in Black letters.

One person didn’t wear a T-shirt, but still came to support Alsobrooks on Monday: Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D), who announced Friday he would no longer compete in next May’s Democratic primary for the open Senate seat.

“I made the decision that this was not the right time and the right race for me,” he said. “In my heart, it was an easier decision to make because I knew there remained a stellar candidate in the race who would represent our state with grace, with dignity and with honor. It’s time now for Democrats to coalesce. I believe that candidate is Angela Alsobrooks.”

Other Democrats who lined up to endorse Alsobrooks on Monday included Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones Jr.

Alsobrooks has already garnered support from half of the state’s federal delegation, top state leaders and county and municipal officials in the Democratic primary to succeed longtime Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who announced in the spring that he would not seek reelection in 2024.

“I know that this endorsement is one that [the governor] thought about. I know that it’s one he didn’t [take] lightly and he’s been the greatest partner,” Alsobrooks said to reporters. “Combined with the other leaders who have come here today, what we recognize is that we really are stronger together. This is Team Maryland and to have the head of Team Maryland come out is a big deal and really an honor.”

The county executive faces a challenge from Rep. David Trone (D-6th), who’s mostly self-funding his campaign and has already spent more than $10 million since he announced his candidacy in May.

The congressman from Montgomery County has aired seven campaign ads.

“Our campaign is honored to have the endorsements of 111 elected officials from across Maryland and the country who have seen David Trone’s ability to get things done for Maryland families first hand,” according to a statement from the Trone campaign. “As we’ve traveled throughout Maryland, voters have told us clearly that they want candidates who are willing to work to earn their vote and that they are most interested in where candidates stand on issues facing our communities.”

Other Democrats have sought to run in the Senate race including Anne Arundel County businessman Juan Dominguez.

Three Republicans filed campaign reports to run in the May 14 primary: retired brigadier general John Teicher, perennial candidate Robin Ficker and Lorie Friend, a Garrett County nurse.

by William J. Ford