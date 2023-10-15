MENU

October 15, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Mid-Shore Food: Wonderful Addition to “Rude Row” by Spy Agent 7

If know their hamburgers at Rude Burger and their barbecue at Rude Barbecue, you really should try Rude’s La Bodega sitting right between the other two restaurants in Easton, Maryland.
La Bodega is a sensory experience.  A completely new look for the space offers a sense that you’ve just stepped into a whole different kind of place.
Signs explain that the food is authentic Latin cuisine with homemade tortillas and whole fish specials.
Having sampled the offerings at lunch and dinner, the meals live up to their billing.
Outstanding tortilla chips come with a choice of multiple dipping alternatives, all of which are delicious.  Tacos are creative and tasty.  However, when you see a whole fish special offered, we suggest you give it a try. The Red Snapper featured the night our party was there (and seen in the video) was exceptional.

