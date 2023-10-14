Harvest Festivals at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is celebrating the arrival of harvest time, cooler days, and colorful leaves with two autumnal extravaganzas with activities for all ages!
At Pumpkin Fest, you can enjoy pumpkin-themed mini-golf, harvest time tic-tac-toe, activity stations, crafts, and more. Enjoy sweet treats and pick up trick-or-treat swag.
At Apple Fest, there will be caramel apples, fall-themed crafts for all ages (including creating a scarecrow for the Downtown Chestertown Association’s scarecrow contest), lawn bowling, cider making, apple smoothies, goodie bags, and more.
These harvest festivals are supported by several fantastic community partners, including: Galena Elementary School Judy Center, Kent County 4-H, Lockbriar Farms, Master Gardeners of Kent County, and RiverArts.
Pumpkin Fest
North County Branch
Thursday, October 19 | 4-6pm
Apple Fest
Chestertown Branch
Friday, October 20 | 4-6pm
These events are free and all ages are invited to participate.
For more information about these events and other upcoming programs at Kent County Public Library, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.