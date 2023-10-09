The Road from Here: A Chat with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy President Steve Kline

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The one thing that Steve Kline knew for sure when he took over as president of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy in 2021 was that he had inherited a mature, highly respected organization with a reputation for being a vital partner in the communities it serves.

And with that as a starting point, Kline has taken the last two years to work with his board of directors and staff on a new road map for the 23-year-old conservation nonprofit land trust with a primary objective of doing “less better.”

And that meant ESLC doubling down on its traditional work of seeking permanent land protection easements in the six counties of the Mid-Shore.

With the increasingly significant risks of sea level rise, big building projects like bridges and problems with traffic, more power lines and inappropriate sites for renewable energy projects like solar energy, preserving land has once again become ESLC’s greatest priority, with remarkable success stories in protected hundreds of acres in Kent, Dorchester, and Caroline counties this summer. But ESLC is doing more than just protecting land. They’re also trying to help make smart plans for how the land is used and how towns grow.

Steve sat down with the Spy a few weeks ago to update the Mid-Shore community on ESLC’s road from here.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy please go here.