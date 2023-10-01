Magnificent Movie Music – The Heartbeat of Film – Comes to the OC

The Oxford Community Center welcomes world-renowned pianist and engaging lecturer Rachel Franklin for a magical evening exploring movie music on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 pm.

As Dr. Franklin explains, “Experiencing superb movie music can have a life-long impact. Film scores inspire and romance us, affecting us so profoundly that we fall in love with a movie without even noticing we’re watching it with our ears! Music can salvage a bad movie and make a good one great.”

With fascinating film clips, witty commentary, and virtuosic piano illustrations, the British-born Franklin delves into the hidden magic behind some of cinema’s greatest scores. Audiences will learn about legendary composers like Bernard Herrmann, John Williams, and Rachel Portman, and enjoy iconic music from Psycho, Jaws, and more.

“Rachel’s talent for bringing movie music to life is unparalleled,” said Liza Ledford, Director of Oxford Community Center. “Her blend of humor, scholarship, and breathtaking piano make this an evening that informs, moves, and thoroughly entertains. It will be a fabulous cinematic ride for all.”

Franklin’s ” MAGNIFICENT MOVIE MUSIC ” event takes place October 6th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with cocktails available for purchase. For more information and to reserve your space, please visit the Oxford Community Center’s website at http://www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.

For more on Rachel Franklin, visit www.rachelfranklin.com.