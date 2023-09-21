Massoni Opens Grace Mitchell Exhibition September 21

A powerful look from Grace’s perspective on stewardship and the protection of the watershed. New work and favorites from her previous collections will be on exhibit at the High Street gallery from September 21 – October 19.

Gallery artist Grace Mitchell lives and works in the Hudson River Valley. Using traditional oil painting techniques, she makes luminous, romantic paintings of natural places. She works to create a contemporary response to the accelerating deterioration in natural systems worldwide and the fundamental human need for connection to the natural world.

In her current exhibit, her paintings explore the marsh as a liminal space. “Marshes are fertile, full of life and potential, breeding grounds. There’s a beauty and a mysterious quality there which has inspired painters and poets over time but has often also inspired a vague sense of portent in humans who looked askance at these liminal spaces, calling them dank, dismal, unhealthy, haunted, wasteland.” she writes.

Former Washington Post art critic, Mary McCoy recently penned an essay on the exhibit. ““Watershed” is an inspired title for this show and carries a double meaning. Every mountain, forest, marsh and sea that Grace Mitchell paints is part of a watershed.” says McCoy. “There is no longer any doubt that climate change is happening and happening fast thanks to our continuing use of fossil fuels. Where we go from here is our collective choice.”

In her interview with Mitchell, McCoy delves deeper into the message of her work. “Most of my work has an implied message, that of interdependence in the natural world and threats to that and to the future of life on earth. The future prospects of sustainability depend, in part at least, upon comprehending these relationships and adapting human behavior to them.” says Mitchell.

Visitors are encouraged to read the thoughtful essay and engaging interview when they visit the gallery. Copies will be available at the gallery to take with you as well as on the exhibit page of the MassoniArt website (www.massoniart.com/mccoyinterview)

Watershed …a retrospective will be on exhibit in the 203 High Street gallery. Hours at both the High Street and Cross Street galleries are Thursday, Friday – 11-4; Saturday 10-5. In addition, the Cross Street gallery is open Sunday 12-3. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting Carla Massoni. 410-708-4512

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.