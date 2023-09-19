MENU

September 19, 2023

Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage to Host Annual Magnificent Monarchs Workshop

Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage will host its annual Magnificent Monarchs workshop on Sat., Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Barnstable Hill Farm in Chester. The public is invited to join CWH staff to tag and learn about the migrating habits of Monarch butterflies. Participants will also learn about the Monarch’s life cycle and will help scientists from around the continent track its astounding generational migration.

The workshop is free to the public, but space is limited. Due to continuing COVID concerns, all participants must be fully vaccinated. CWH reserves the right to cancel the workshop if staff feel that conditions are not safe to hold it.

To register, email [email protected] or call 410-822-5100. Directions will be provided.

