From Disputes to Dialogue: A Chat with Community Mediation Upper Shore’s Cameron Ronayne

For Cameron Ronayne, a day without conflict is a day without discovering creative solutions to problems we experience throughout our daily lives.

That’s because Ronayne, as Community Mediation Upper Shore Director, thrives in finding solutions for just about any conflict.

“We provide completely free mediation services to anyone in the community. That can be neighbors, businesses, families, students, or schools. So, it can be anything from students who don’t agree about who’s sitting where in the lunchroom, to families making decisions around elder care, or parenting, or anything that’s affecting them,” Ronayne says.

In a bid to promote harmony and understanding among community members, Community Mediation Upper Shore (CMUS), a non-profit organization, has been quietly serving the residents of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. With a mission to provide free mediation services, CMUS aims to address conflicts of all sizes and natures, from everyday disagreements among students to complex family dynamics.

Founded with the vision of creating a supportive and peaceful community, CMUS offers a platform for individuals, families, businesses, and schools to engage in mediation. The organization’s services span a diverse range of issues, from noisy neighbor disputes to matters as sensitive as end-of-life decisions and parenting plans. By fostering open dialogue and encouraging participants to find their own solutions, CMUS empowers individuals to navigate conflicts while ensuring everyone’s voice is heard and respected.

CMUS’s impact extends beyond formal mediation proceedings. The organization partners with schools, engaging students in conflict resolution practices to equip them with valuable life skills. Through its innovative youth programs, CMUS helps students grasp the art of mediation and problem-solving, contributing to a future generation adept at resolving disputes peacefully.

As CMUS continues to make a positive impact, the organization welcomes community support. Volunteers can join CMUS as trained mediators, while individuals and businesses are encouraged to contribute donations to sustain the organization’s vital work.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To find out more about CMUS, see their website here.