CBMM’s Charity Boat Auction scheduled for Sept. 2

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will host its annual Charity Boat Auction on Saturday, Sept. 2, inviting guests to its waterfront campus to bid on donated vessels of all shapes and sizes in support of its mission.

Starting at 11am, dozens of boats and watercraft, ranging in size and performance from cabin cruisers to sailing dinghies and everything in between, will be auctioned off to the highest bidders with no minimums or reserves. The gates open at 8am for this rain-or-shine event.

“We look forward to this weekend every year,” said CBMM’s Charity Boat Donation Program Director Wes Williams. “We have a wide variety of boats ready to be sold via absolute auction, and we’re excited to be able to set up our buyers with great deals on these vessels.”

The Charity Boat Auction is the flagship event of CBMM’s Charity Boat Donation Program, which accepts and sells gently used boats year-round.

This program makes offering tax-deductible donations simple and straightforward and streamlines the sales process with competitive pricing on quality vessels. Every sale directly supports CBMM’s mission of preserving the history, environment, and culture of the Chesapeake Bay region and making this resource available to all.

In addition to the Charity Boat Auction, the festivities include a flea market-style tag sale, beginning at 8am, that features a variety of used boating gear, including ground tackle, electrical equipment, hardware, rope, chain, oars, life jackets, motors, and more. Food and beverages, including BBQ and beer, will be available for purchase starting at 10:30am.

Prospective buyers have several different ways to check out the inventory, starting with a preview exclusively for CBMM members on the evening Thursday, Aug. 31.

The auction boats will be listed online and available for public view at CBMM on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10am–6pm. Regular admission rates will apply until 3pm that day, and gates will open for free from 3–6pm. On auction day, guests can check out the vessels during the three hours before the bidding begins at 11am.

CBMM members and children ages 5 and under receive free admission into the Charity Boat Auction. Otherwise, general admission is $5 per person until 11am, with a $5 paddle fee for registered bidders. After 11am, regular two-day admission rates apply.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs are prohibited during CBMM festivals and special events, including the Charity Boat Auction.

For the official rules, auction details, and inventory updates, visit cbmm.org/CharityBoatAuction, or contact the CBMM Charity Boat Donation team at [email protected] or 410-745-4992.