Audition Call for God of Carnage at Church Hill Theatre

Michael Whitehill, well-known in the local arts community for his masterly direction of edgy contemporary plays, needs four brave actors for Church Hill Theatre’s November production of God of Carnage by Yazmina Reza. Auditions will be held on the CHT stage on Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, Sunday, August 13, from 1:30 to 3:00 pm, and Tuesday, August 15, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Production dates are November 3-19.

The play, a hilarious but bitterly dark comedy, won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and the British 2008 Olivier award. The film version, Carnage, was directed by Roman Polanski and starred Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly.

The premise is simple: after two 11-year-old boys have a playground fight, their sophisticated parents meet for a cordial and civilized discussion. But, as the evening progresses, the adult conversation degenerates; the grown-ups are as unable as the boys to resolve their differences.

There are no small parts in this emotionally difficult and dialogue-heavy play. Casting is completely open to four actors between the ages of 35-55 for the roles of Alan, Annette, Michael, and Veronica. Actors should come prepared for a cold reading from the script. Because ensemble work will be particularly important in this play, auditions also will include other readings, movement exercises, and/or interpretive activities. Whitehill also invites potential crew members to attend auditions, as there are always behind the scenes production opportunities.

Church Hill Theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. The CHT website, churchhilltheatre.org, has more information about past productions and current activities. You may also call the CHT office at 410-556-6003 if you have a question about the audition.