Church Hill Theatre Announces 2024 Season of Plays

After months of planning and discussion, Church Hill Theatre proudly announces its 2024 season of outstanding plays. As always, the offerings will include old favorites, edgy new dramas, and a family-friendly musical. With a renovated building, comfortable new seating and improved sound and lighting equipment, CHT will offer audiences a truly professional theater experience.

Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas will be the first production of 2024, being presented March 8 through 24. It is a farce in three acts that centers on Lord FancourtBabberley, an undergraduate whose friends Jack and Charley persuade him to impersonate the latter’s aunt. The complications of the plot include the arrival of the real aunt and the attempts of an elderly fortune hunter to woo the bogus aunt.

My Fair Lady, by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe, to be presented June 7 through 23, is a musical adapted from the book Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. It is a satire about class distinctions in England during the early 20th century. It centers around a cockney flower girl, Eliza Dolittle, who is taken in by linguist Henry Higgins, who bets his friend, Colonel Pickering that he can improve her speech and manners sufficiently to pass her off as a duchess. This musical has delighted audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1956.

August Osage County, by Tracy Letts, playing September 13 through 29, is a highly entertaining play about a very dysfunctional family. The father has vanished, the mom pops pills, and the three sisters have shady little secrets. Variety called it, “…ferociously entertaining…,” and Time Magazine wrote of it, “This original and corrosive black comedy deserves a seat at the dinner table with the great American family plays.”

Ride the Cylone, by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell will appear on the Church Hill stage November 8 through 24. This cult favorite musical follows six members of the Uranium City High School Choir who are involved in a horrific roller coaster accident. A mechanical fortune teller, the Amazing Karnak, offers renewed life to the teen who makes the best pitch. Who will survive?

The Green Room Gang will once again gather in July to teach and create theater for young people.

The 2024 season will culminate with a production of A Christmas Carol December 13, 14, and 15. Using the radio play script that has become a standard at Church Hill Theatre, the new presentation is being created. Details are still being formulated.