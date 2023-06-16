Make it a Summer to Remember with the Y!

The YMCA of the Chesapeake invites the entire Eastern Shore community to join its Summer Bucket List Challenge and enjoy a screen-free summer. The Challenge begins on Monday, June 19th and is part of the YMCA’s national Strong Life initiative to strengthen people in spirit, mind and body.

Participants can get into the summer spirit through more than 50 activities to get outside, active and having fun. Family, friends, and even pets, can complete activities and win prizes throughout the summer.

The Summer Bucket list is not limited to just current YMCA members, any member of the community may join by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222 and filling out the form linked in the text reply to complete registration. Once a participant completes 20 activities, they are eligible to win the Grand Prize of $2,000.

“With challenges ranging from getting lost in a book to volunteering at a non-profit organization to participating in a YMCA group exercise class, everyone can find something fun and interesting to do,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Ys across the Shore are committed to finding ways to keep our community active and limit screen time all summer long.”

Bucket Lists may be picked up at any YMCA of the Chesapeake branch or downloaded from StrongLife.org/summer.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and Page 2 social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income, or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to their inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.