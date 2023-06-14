Community Input Sought on Middle School Project

Kent County Public Schools is holding a pair of community meetings this month on plans for a new middle school.
The school system has begun the process of planning for replacement or renovation of Kent County Middle School.
Community input has been an integral part of the planning process and Kent County Public Schools is continuing that with this month’s meetings.
The community meetings are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Kent County Middle School media center, 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown
- Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. in the Kent County High School auditorium, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.
For more information on the Kent County Middle School project, visit www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.
Questions and comments on the Kent County Middle School project may be sent to [email protected].
