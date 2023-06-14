MENU

Sections

More

June 14, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Education Ed Notes

Community Input Sought on Middle School Project

by Leave a Comment

Share

Kent County Public Schools is holding a pair of community meetings this month on plans for a new middle school.

The school system has begun the process of planning for replacement or renovation of Kent County Middle School.

Community input has been an integral part of the planning process and Kent County Public Schools is continuing that with this month’s meetings.

The community meetings are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Kent County Middle School media center, 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown
  • Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. in the Kent County High School auditorium, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.

For more information on the Kent County Middle School project, visit www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.

Questions and comments on the Kent County Middle School project may be sent to [email protected].

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *