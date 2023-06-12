Local Wine and DrinkMaryland in Centreville: A Chat with Mid-Shore Wine Coach Laurie Forster

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Centreville plays host to DrinkMaryland on Saturday, June 17th. From noon until about 5 PM, attendees can enjoy wine, beer, food, music and have a chance to look at unique products made right here in Maryland.

At center stage again this year is speaker, author and professional wine coach Laurie Forster. One of our spies caught up with Laurie right here in Easton where she and her husband have lived since 2005.

An earlier career in software sales required knowledge of wine when it came to wining and dining clients. So, Laurie dove into an instructional program that eventually saw her leave the software industry for New York to learn more and gain important and hard earned wine certifications.

Believing that people need not feel intimidated by the language of sommeliers, she set out to help people feel more confident in their wine choices. Hence, “the wine coach.”

The concept has taken Laurie from Easton to points across the map, doing wine events for audiences of all sizes. She has a book and a website (link below). Fortunately for us, her next stop is in Queen Anne’s County where she has been invited back to serve as the “MC” on centerstage at the Centreville DrinkMaryland event. In addition to keeping a fun, casual and entertaining program going for attendees, Laurie will lead a wine tasting experience at 3:30 PM certain to educate attendees about Maryland wine.

All of this is made possible by local sponsors and the leadership of the event partners: the Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) and the Town of Centreville.

Event spokesman, Jim Bauckman, shared the group’s excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to be returning to Queen Anne’s County for the 2023 DrinkMaryland Event. The success of this event series since 2017 has been great for the local community and the small businesses that participate. Maryland makers are the focus – artisan and food vendors, local musicians and Maryland-made wine, beer and spirits.”