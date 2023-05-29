MENU

May 29, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Top Story

Meet the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s New Maryland Director Allison Colden

Dr. Allison Colden, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Maryland program, hails from a background deeply rooted in the marine ecosystem. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Allison’s first-hand experience with the Bay forged an intimate bond that paved her career path. This connection was further solidified during her undergraduate studies at the Virginia Coastal Reserve, ultimately shaping her lifelong commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems.

In 2015, Dr. Colden earned a doctorate in marine sciences from the prestigious Virginia Institute of Marine Science. Her impressive career trajectory includes a stint in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Knauss Marine Policy Fellow and serving as the Senior Manager of External Affairs at Restore America’s Estuaries prior to joining the CBF.

Combining her scientific acumen with her vast policy advocacy experience, Dr. Colden is a consummate fit for her multi-faceted role as CBF’s Maryland Director. She brings to the table an invaluable fusion of scientific expertise and adept advocacy, skills that are central to the numerous roles she will undertake.

Recently, Dr. Colden stopped by the Spy Studio for an insightful interview about the significant challenges confronting the Chesapeake Bay in the upcoming decade. The conversation touched on critical issues, including the role of scientific research in public policy debates and the drastic, detrimental impact of the Red Catfish on native Bay species.

The good news, according to Dr. Colden, is that these invasive catfish are actually quite delectable, spurring commercial watermen to hunt them and seafood enthusiasts to help control the species through culinary consumption.

This unique approach may just be a silver lining to a serious ecosystem problem.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Foundation please go here.

 

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

