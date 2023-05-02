Art of the Garden Show Opens at the Trippe featuring Georganna Lenssen

The Trippe Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of its 7th Annual Art of the Garden exhibition on Friday, May 5th, 2023, with a reception from 5-7 pm. The exhibition will showcase the work of a talented group of artists who have taken inspiration from the natural world to create stunning pieces that explore the intersection of art and horticulture.

This year’s exhibition will feature the work of Georganna Lenssen, a renowned contemporary artist whose paintings explore nature through the language of color, texture, and mark-making. Her work is a visual language of instinct, memory, and sensation, creating a landscape of painted surface that reflects her intense passion for the natural world.

Lenssen’s process is chaotic, bold, and responsive, reflecting her deep connection to the subject matter. She frequently scrapes down entire paintings to merge visual threads and ideas, creating a different kind of organization that disrupts tendencies and deepens the sophistication and complexity of both image and narrative.

In addition to Lenssen’s work, the exhibition will feature oil and watercolor paintings of flowers, gardens, and botanicals from gallery artists Elise Phillips, Meg Nottingham Walsh, Lee D’Zmura, and Stephen Haynes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a section of Nanny Trippe’s still life fine art photographs of botanicals.

The Art of the Garden exhibition is a celebration of the creative process and the natural world, highlighting the many ways in which art and horticulture intersect. The exhibition explores the harmonies of color, texture, and form, and showcases the incredible diversity of artistic styles and techniques used to capture the beauty of nature.

The Trippe Gallery is located in the heart of historic Easton at 23 N Harrison Street. For more information, please call 410-310-8727 or visit thetrippegallery.com. The exhibition will run from May