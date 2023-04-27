Advance Medical Directives Honor May 1 Senior Law Day

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is offering free advance medical directives by appointment on Monday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kramer Center at 104 Powell Street in Centreville. The program is offered in partnership with the Queen Anne’s County Department of Community Services in honor of Senior Law Day.

“An advance directive is a legal document that explains how you want medical decisions to be made if you cannot make the decisions yourself,” says Mid-Shore Pro Bono Elder Law Case Manager Alicia Myers. “An advance directive can help you plan ahead about what kind of care you want and lets your health care team and loved ones know what kind of health care you want, or who you want to make decisions for you when you can’t.”

Myers says Mid-Shore Pro Bono also assists senior citizens with issues regarding adult guardianship, and more.

Senior Law Day appointments can be scheduled by calling Myers at 410-200-5027 or emailing her at alicia@midshoreprobono.org.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance for civil matters through a network of volunteers and offices in Easton and Salisbury. More information including online intake forms can be found at www.midshoreprobono.org.