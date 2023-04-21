Joe Holt’s Next First Friday Show at the Mainstay

On Friday, May 5, The Mainstay in Rock Hall features the next installment of pianist Joe Holt’s monthly First Friday program. Joe is a highly regarded jazz performer throughout the Delmarva Peninsula, as well as being a sought-after accompanist and creative collaborator. Each of his monthly shows features a unique collaboration with different regional performing artists, frequently from a variety of notably different genres.

Joe’s guests for his May show are female vocalist Randall Butler and guitarist Jeff Davis. This pair of seasoned performers were on the very short list of music pros that Joe at one time entrusted with hosting one of his regular shows at the Mainstay — a high bar to meet.

The popular area duo, with Joe’s piano accompaniment will perform a range of “soulful” classic popular songs by Etta James, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Joel, Adele, and Lady Gaga.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.