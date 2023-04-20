Shakespeare’s Mid Summer Night’s Dream Audition

Perfect Storm Productions (the folks that brought Stage Fright to the Avalon stage) is working on a summer production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream for Plein Air Easton.

We are seeking talented actors of all genders, ethnicities, body types, and abilities to audition for our upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. We encourage actors from all skill levels and backgrounds to apply. Must be 16 or older.

Audition Dates:

Attend one of the following…

April 22nd at 5:00pm @ Avalon Theatre in Easton

April 26th at 6:30pm @ Avalon Theatre in Easton

April 27th at 6:30pm @ Avalon Theatre in Easton

Audition Requirements:

Please prepare a 1-2 minute Shakespearean monologue of your choice (doesn’t have to be memorized).

Be prepared to read lines from the play.

Please indicate any special skills or abilities (i.e., acrobatics, singing, dancing).

Production Information:

Performance Dates: July 14th, 15th & 16th

Rehearsals will begin early May and will be held twice weekly. Actors must be available for all rehearsals and performances.

About the Play:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedic play written by William Shakespeare. The play follows the adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors, and a group of fairies as they navigate love and mischief in a mystical forest.

We look forward to seeing you at auditions!

If you have any questions, please contact Cecile Storm 410-330-2234, text only please.