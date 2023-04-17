Tidewater Camera Club May Speaker Meeting

Our speaker meeting will be continuation of our April speaker meeting.

ALL are welcome even if they did not participate in the April meeting. Photos were submitted and will be critiqued in a zoom meeting.

SPEAKER HOWARD CLARK

DATE MAY 1,2023

TIME 7PM-9PM

LOCATION ZOOM MEETING—REFER TO WEB, tidewatercameraclub.org

TOPIC ‘GOOD TO GREAT” CRITIQUE OF PHOTOS

ALL ARE WELCOME. CRITIQUING OF PHOTOS WILL DEMONSTRATE HOW POST PROCESSING ALLOWS THE PHOTOGRAPHER

TO TAKE HIS PHOTOS TO A NEW LEVEL.

HOWARD CLARK BIO:

Howard Clark has over 55 years of experience with “enthusiast” and professional level gear. Landscapes and scenics account for most of his images, and water appears in about 80% of those. He participates in two camera clubs and two art associations and has exhibited photos in 35 different galleries around D.C. Solo exhibits account for 12 of the 35. In 2020, Howard began a new career as an Adjunct Professor of Photography at Frederick Community College.