An Evening In Casablanca Gala to be Held at Trident Aircraft Hanger

Benedictine will be holding its annual Spring Gala fundraiser, themed “An Evening In Casablanca,” on Saturday, May 6th at the Trident Aircraft Hangar in Easton. This important fundraiser benefits the students and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports. Families, staff, community members, and businesses are all invited to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.

“Each spring we look forward to our gala where we celebrate the accomplishments of the students and adults we support, and the dedicated staff who help them reach their greatest potential,” stated Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “We cannot achieve our goals alone, so this year we will share some stories about our community business partners and families who help us fulfill our mission.”

“An Evening In Casablanca” includes the “Here’s Looking At You, Kid” cocktail reception followed by “Round Up The Usual Suspects” for dinner, a live auction, and awards ceremony. Benedictine’s“Dignity of Work” video will debut, showcasing partnerships with local businesses and how the Benedictine students and adults bring value and enthusiasm to the workplace. The evening’s festivities will continue with desserts and dancing in the unique setting of the Trident Aircraft Hangar.

“The gala is an important and fun celebratory event for the community, families, and staff. It raises critical funds that support Benedictine’s vital work of providing the best care and services for the students and adults clients we serve, helping them learn, grow and achieve their greatest potential!” commented Claudia Cunningham, Benedictine Chief Advancement Officer.

Gratitude is extended to the Benedictine families and community members that support Benedictine’s Spring Galaalong with business sponsors including Easton Utilities, Tri-Gas & Oil, Trident Aircraft, Barstow’s Heating and Cooling, NRG Indian River, Cox Graae&Spack Architects, Momma Maria’s catering, Attraction Magazine, Tidewater Times, and Tred Avon Players.

To purchase tickets to Benedictine’s “An Evening In Casablanca” Spring Gala, click HERE or contact Ashley Downes at 410.364.9613 / Ashley.downes@benschool.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Caroline Bauerle, Director of Development, at 410.369.9612 /caroline.bauerle@benschool.org.

Contact the Tidewater Inn by April 5th at 410.822.1300 to get a discounted rate on your room reservation. https://tidewaterinn.com/

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization supporting close to 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest employers with over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.