MENU

Sections

More

March 27, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Top Story

Spy Long-Form: Annapolis Check-in with Senator Johnny Mautz

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Spy long-form format is used periodically to allow the time needed for stakeholders and elected public officials to discuss major issues and challenges facing our region.

In today’s interview, we sit down with Senator Johnny Mautz of District 37 to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing lawmakers in the state of Maryland. As a member of the Maryland Senate, Senator Mautz has taken positions on several important bills, including a proposed amendment proposal to the state’s constitution to protect reproductive freedom, new gun control regulations, the legalization of recreational cannabis, and the implementation of the Child Victims Act of 2023.

This video is approximately 22 minutes in length.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *