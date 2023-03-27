Spy Long-Form: Annapolis Check-in with Senator Johnny Mautz

The Spy long-form format is used periodically to allow the time needed for stakeholders and elected public officials to discuss major issues and challenges facing our region.
In today’s interview, we sit down with Senator Johnny Mautz of District 37 to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing lawmakers in the state of Maryland. As a member of the Maryland Senate, Senator Mautz has taken positions on several important bills, including a proposed amendment proposal to the state’s constitution to protect reproductive freedom, new gun control regulations, the legalization of recreational cannabis, and the implementation of the Child Victims Act of 2023.
This video is approximately 22 minutes in length.
