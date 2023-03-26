Presentation Hosted by League of Women Voters of Kent County

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a presentation, Kent County Public Schools and the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, by Mr.Tom Porter, Assistant Coordinator of Accountability and Implementation for Kent County Public Schools. Mr. Porter will discuss the Blueprint, what it is, the challenges it presents to our schools and what KCPS is doing to meet those challenges.

The program will be held on April 19, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 101 Cross Street, Chestertown. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required by emailing kentcountylwv@gmail.com.Please include Annual Meeting Reservation in the subject line of your email.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.