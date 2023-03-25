United Way of Kent County To Host Bocce Tournament

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) will hold a fund-raising bocce tournament on Saturday, April 1, from 12 to 5 at Wilmer Park in Chestertown. The rain date is April 2. Registration and donation information is posted on the UWKC website. All ages are welcome. No prior experience with the game is required.

Teams will compete for prizes, while taking advantage of the opportunity to practice for the upcoming league season. The charge is $25 per team member, with a maximum of 24 teams and at least 4 players per team, but teams can have as many team members as they like!

There will be two overall prizes; 1 for the Game and 1 for the Community! The Team with the greatest UWKC donation AFTER round 1 will receive a BYE in round 2! The Community prize will go to the team that raises the most money for Health, Education and Financial stability for all Kent County residents. Winners will be able to enjoy a trip on the River Packet together! Players are encouraged to obtain sponsorships.

‘Morning, Noon, & Night’ Food truck will be at the event 12-5pm selling food. Beer and Water will be available and you can BYOB!

Donations may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.