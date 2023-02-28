MENU

Sections

More

February 28, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Schools Celebrate Black History Month

by Leave a Comment

Share

Throughout the month of February, Kent County Public Schools celebrated Black History Month in daily classroom activities and with special events and assemblies.

Rock Hall Elementary School held its annual Black History Month celebration Thursday, Feb. 23 with volunteer readers coming into the classrooms.

Guests included KCPS administrators, local officials and community leaders. Some brought their own books, others chose titles from the school’s library.

Volunteer readers gather in the Rock Hall Elementary School media center Thursday morning, Feb. 23 before heading out to classrooms to talk with students about Black History Month.

Principal Gillian Spero was thrilled with the number of volunteers who signed up visit with students.

“We are really excited to have you come read to our students today. They love guest readers,” Spero told the guests. “We are very grateful that you could take time out of your day for our students.”

After talking to students and reading to them, the volunteers were treated to a catered luncheon in the media center.

Also on hand for students was the Chesapeake Heartlands truck.

The truck offers visitors a look at photos and documents scanned and digitized from locals as part of the C.V. Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience’s Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College.

Retired teacher Joyce Moody returns to a Rock Hall Elementary School classroom Thursday, Feb. 23 to read to students during the school’s annual Black History Month celebration.

Galena Elementary School hosted Sumner Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22. and Thursday Feb. 23.

Sumner Hall is located in Chestertown in the restored building of the historic Grand Army of the Republic, a lodge for Black Civil War veterans.

Today, Sumner Hall is an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the African American experience.

On Feb. 22, Sumner Hall set up interactive stations at Galena Elementary School for students to explore and provided a library of books for reading time.

The following day, fourth graders enjoyed a musical program with the presentation of “The Crossroads Experience.”

Local musicians including Karen Somerville of the vocal group Sombarkin’ performed and spoke to students about the history of the blues.

Millington Town Council Member Zita Seals, left, and Minary’s Dream Alliance co-founder Doncella Wilson talk to Rock Hall Elementary School students during the school’s annual Black History Month celebration.

Still to come, H.H. Garnet Elementary School will celebrate its namesake Friday, March 3.

Henry Highland Garnet Day aims to educate and inspire students by teaching about the life of the famed orator and abolitionist and other important figures in the school’s history.

Special activities are planned and Sumner Hall and Chesapeake Heartlands will both be at school.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *