Tidewater Camera Club – March Speaker Meeting

Our club is getting off to a great start with our March Speaker, Mitch Stringer.
With over twenty years of professional photography experience, Mitch Stringer has created a diverse archive of images with subjects ranging from professional sports to wildlife to cultures around the world. Mitch’s work has appeared on the pages of The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, People magazine and many others. As a former collegiate athlete, he embraces careful preparation and channels it into first learning the photographic subject matter and then anticipating key, storytelling moments to capture. Spreading his work across several genres has been intentional, as he feels that one can inform others leading to a more complete portfolio. Follow along with his adventures @mitch_stringer_images on Instagram or inquire about prints and future projects via his website at mitchstringerimages.com.
DATE March 6, 2023
TIME 7pm to 9pm
Location IN PERSON TALBOT Community Center–check out our Website Tidewatercameraclub.org on March 6, for any last minute changes.
Presentation title: “That Camera Must Take Great Pictures” – A Sidelines View Of The Games We Love
Mitch’s presentation will cover the following:
I. Mitch’s Sports Photography Origins
II. Pre-game preparations/considerations
III. Know Your Subject
IV. Stories From The Sidelines
V. The Types Of Images Sports Offers
VI. Q&A
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.