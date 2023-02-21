Tidewater Camera Club – March Speaker Meeting

Our club is getting off to a great start with our March Speaker, Mitch Stringer.

With over twenty years of professional photography experience, Mitch Stringer has created a diverse archive of images with subjects ranging from professional sports to wildlife to cultures around the world. Mitch’s work has appeared on the pages of The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, People magazine and many others. As a former collegiate athlete, he embraces careful preparation and channels it into first learning the photographic subject matter and then anticipating key, storytelling moments to capture. Spreading his work across several genres has been intentional, as he feels that one can inform others leading to a more complete portfolio. Follow along with his adventures @mitch_stringer_images on Instagram or inquire about prints and future projects via his website at mitchstringerimages.com.

DATE March 6, 2023

TIME 7pm to 9pm

Location IN PERSON TALBOT Community Center–check out our Website Tidewatercameraclub.org on March 6, for any last minute changes.

Presentation title: “That Camera Must Take Great Pictures” – A Sidelines View Of The Games We Love

Mitch’s presentation will cover the following:

I. Mitch’s Sports Photography Origins

II. Pre-game preparations/considerations

III. Know Your Subject

IV. Stories From The Sidelines

V. The Types Of Images Sports Offers

VI. Q&A