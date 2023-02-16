Allegro Academy Hosts Open House at New Location on February 18

Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Guests are invited to tour the Academy’s expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space while enjoying live music and refreshments. Now in the heart of downtown Easton, Allegro aims to continue and strengthen its outreach to the greater Talbot County Area.

In its first five years as a non-profit music conservatory, the Academy has augmented its programs over time to include the Allegra! Women’s Chorus, Allegro Children’s Chorus, Summer Sing choir festival, group classes and private lessons in voice, piano, violin, and guitar. Exemplifying the many ways music inspires audiences, performers and students, Allegro Academy promotes a lifelong appreciation for the music and the performing arts. Allegro Academy’s mission is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Many of the Academy’s programs are offered at little or no cost to the participant and audience member.

Allegro Academy’s vision is to create a community that understands and appreciates one another through the joy of making music together. Please visit www.allegroademyeaston.com for more information.