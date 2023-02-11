The Garfield Center Announces Audition Dates for “Prescription: Murder”

It is not widely known that TV’s Columbo first originated as a character in the play “Prescription: Murder,” by William Link & Richard L. Levinson. The play never made it to Broadway – it was first performed at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco on January 2, 1962, and ran on tour for 25 weeks playing to enthusiastic audiences. It tells the story of a brilliant psychiatrist and his mistress who hatch a plot to murder his neurotic, possessive wife. The execution of their plan and the creation of their perfect alibi depends on a bizarre impersonation. Lt. Columbo must engage the psychiatrist in a duel of wits until the doctor succeeds in having Columbo removed from the case. However, it is the mistress who proves to be the weak link that leads to a trap and a surprising climax!

GCA’s Theatre Manager Nic Carter is the director of the production, which is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Auditions are scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 2:00 PM, and Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, both in the evening starting at 6:30 PM. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Needed are 3 adult female and 4 adult male actors. The roles are: Dr. Roy Flemming: a polished urbane New York psychiatrist in his forties who is highly civilized, pragmatic, and gives the impression of a cold, functioning intelligence. Claire Flemming: a brittle, sardonic product of New York’s East Side, she shows the strain of a loveless marriage. Her clothes, like her apartment, are ultra chic. Susan Hudson: young and extremely attractive, with a hint of latent sensuality, she is not particularly complicated, but as the play progresses she shows the burden of increasing tension. She dresses with the stylish taste of an actress. Lieutenant Columbo: a rumpled police official of indeterminate age. He seems to be bumbling and vague, with an overly apologetic, almost deferential manner which masks an innate shrewdness, however, a foxy knowledge of human nature. Dave Gordon: a smooth, boyish lawyer with his eye on a political future. Miss Petrie: a pleasant, efficient woman with a genuine liking for people. Delivery Boy: A delivery person for Madison Cleaners.

For further information, contact Director Nic Carter at ncarter@garfieldcenter.org.