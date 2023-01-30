The HOYAS Plan to Celebrate 10 Years and Frederick Douglass: A Chat with President John Queen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bayside HOYAS co-founder and President John Queen invites the community to celebrate Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgment and the youth organization’s tenth anniversary from 12 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, February 11 at Washington College’s Decker Hall Theatre.

The event will honor Douglass’ achievement as one of the Country’s foremost abolitionists, writers, and statesmen, and will serve as celebration of Black history on the Eastern Shore and nationwide.

“This event will honor any African American group or individual that empowered the African American community,” Queen says.

The celebration will offer education programming, noted Frederick Douglass reenactor Nathan Richardson, keynote speakers and musical performances by Dell Foxx Company Band.

From 2:30 to 4:30, a Harriet Tubman documentary will be shown at Norman James James Theatre followed by a discussion moderated by Dr. Alisha Knight and include Emmy Award-winning director and producer Nicole London, WC alum Angela Crenshaw, and Starr Center Director Adam Goodheart. London and Goodheart also appear the film.

The celebration will continue from 5:00 pm to 8 pm with a ceremonial event at Decker Hall Theatre. Washington College President Dr. Michael Sosulski, John Queen and Nathan Richardson as Frederick Douglass will be keynotes speakers. Ballerina Benta Owino and Karen Somerville with Sombarkin’ will be performing.

Here, John Queen talks about the Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgment.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more about Bayside HOYAS, go here or see their Facebook page.

