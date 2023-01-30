The Artists’ Gallery Celebrates First Friday with Stephen Walker

The Artists’ Gallery is happy to announce that it is celebrating twenty years of operation in Chestertown! On top of that, on First Friday, February 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will continue to celebrate by featuring original compositions by their newest exhibiting artist, Stephen Walker. Stephen is a national award-winning artist who has exhibited his work in oil, pastel, serigraphs and bronze sculptures for over 37 years. Stephen has a BA in education from Florida Atlantic University and a Masters in sculpture and drawing from the University of Memphis. Over the years, he has taught art and photography at both high school and college levels. Walker is currently an active member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, St. Michaels Art League, Ocean City Art League, Rehoboth Art League, and the American Society of Marine Artists. He offers sculpture workshops at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD. When asked about the opportunity to join The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown as an exhibitor, Walker said, “I moved to the Eastern Shore nearly five years ago with the intent to pursue oil painting… I enjoy searching for imagery and challenging myself to interpret the people and places that are all around. I am flattered to be invited to join The Artists’ Gallery and thrilled that I can hang my art alongside these exceptional artists.”

Throughout his career, Walker has had a variety of works in the public eye- “Pollack-tician,” a “Party Animal” for the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities and “Henny Penny,” for the Ocean City Art League. He fabricated Gail Rothschild’s “Muted Belles,” a permanent sculpture installation in front of the University of Memphis Art Museum. In addition, he completed his Warhol-style “Four Wheel Drive” series, a four panel, 16 ft. wide serigraph installation showcased at the Memphis Convention Center. In addition, he has built movie sets for “Great Balls of Fire,” “The People vs. Larry Flint,” and “The Client.” Most recently, two of Walker’s paintings were chosen to be part of “Changing Chesapeake,” a year-long exhibit (2023-24) at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. One of his paintings was selected by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to be used for marketing the show and was reported to have garnered a comment from Jerry Saltz, a well known art critic from New York City.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, February 3rd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Stephen Walker’s paintings will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of February. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.