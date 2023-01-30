Chesapeake Cycling Club Announces Major Spring Event for April 29

Chesapeake Cycling Club (C3) the premiere regional, adult bike club located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will be holding its major Spring 2023 cycling event, The Tri-County Classic, on April 29, 2023. The event will begin at the Talbot County Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway Easton, MD. Riders can choose from the following distances: 100 or 65.7 or 39.2 or 23 miles. For more information and to sign up early please visit our website



According to Eric Griffieon, C3 Executive Director, “we encourage everyone to join us for our big Spring 2023 Tri-County Classic. Pick your distance, ride with friends and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors.”

C3 develops its own major cycling events, like The Tri-County Classic, and enters a C3 team in other regional cycling events such as the Shore Rivers Ride for Clean Rivers, among others, and offers weekly, multiple cadence and distance ride options for people who just love road cycling. Riders usually are segmented into three categories: “A” (distances of 25+ miles at avg. 19+ mph), “B” (distances of 25+ miles at avg. 16-18 mph), and “C” (distances of 20+ miles at avg. 12-15 mph). Cycling is a terrific, low-impact, sport, which will keep you fit and healthy. It is also a great way to learn about the community through cycling and meet new and active people with similar interests. C3 is not all about pedaling and we regularly hold social events to get to know one another better.

Please sign up and become a C3 club member today by visiting https://www.ridec3.org/join-usC3 currently has approximately 100 members and the organization would not be possible without the support of its club members and 2022/2023 team sponsors, including: Lyons Distilling Co, Sprout, Preston Ford, Out of the Fire, Strom & Daughters Ice Cream, The Snifter, Bike Doctor Kent Island, The St. Michaels Running Company and Kelly Benefits Strategies. For more information about our Tri-County Classic, club membership or sponsorship opportunities, please visit out website or contact Eric Griffioen at https://www.ridec3.org/contact-us