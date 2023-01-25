MENU

January 25, 2023

Tidewater Singers Auditions

Tidewater Singers is holding auditions for the upcoming season and BEYOND!

We are looking for singers for ALL parts.  Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7:00 pm at Church of the Brethren, located on South Harrison Street, Easton.  Auditions are by set appointment with our Artistic Director, Ellen Wile.

We begin group rehearsal in February in preparation for the Spring concerts, May 12 & 13 2023.  If you Love singing and Sharing music with others, please Join Us!

To schedule an audition please Contact us at:  tidewatersingers@gmail.com.

To learn more about the group Visit:  tidewatersingers.org.

