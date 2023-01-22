Church Hill Theatre Announces Audition Dates for Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical

Auditions for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, 2023 at 1:30 pm. All auditions will be held in the theatre at 103 Walnut St. Sylvia Maloney will direct this production with Kevin Thomas as music director, and choreography by Cavin Moore.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, simply known as Matilda or Matilda the Musical, is a stage musical based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl. The musical’s narrative centers on Matilda Wormwood, a precocious girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

This production requires 28 actors to bring it to life: 14 to 16 young people (boys and girls) ages 10 through 18, and 10 to 12 men and women, ages 20’s through 60’s with acting, dancing and singing skills. All roles are open.

For the vocal audition, please prepare a song, similar in genre to the music of Matilda but not from the show; also, please bring 2 copies of your sheet music. Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and to learn a brief dance routine. Technicians are also needed and are encouraged to attend auditions.

The performance dates for Matilda run from Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 25th, 2023. For more information, call Sylvia Maloney at 410-778-3783, email ssmaloney@verizon.net or go to the website www.churchhilltheatre.org.