MDOT Offering $20 Lyft Credits to Give Marylanders a Safe Ride Home

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced today that it has once again increased the Lyft rideshare credit to encourage Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season. The now $20 rideshare credits are available through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.

According to preliminary data, so far this month (December 1 – 26, 2022) 975 people have been arrested for driving under the influence. MDOT is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage of the free rideshare credits to put toward a safe alternative to driving impaired. Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $20 rideshare credit this weekend while supplies last. A select number of rideshare credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, December 29 through Monday, January 2, (CODE: NYEMAKEAPLAN2023)

To redeem the $20 credit, Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found above or at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $20 will be applied to the user’s account. Each rider is limited to one $20 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.

In 2021, 173 people died and more than 2,800 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. Additionally, more than 15,430 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — 1,616 of those arrests occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In addition to the credits, the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on advertising platforms.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.