SOLSTICE by Meredith Davies Hadaway

SOLSTICE
We churn through whatever wave
the waters bring us because the sky,
the sky, the sky.
—Meredith Davies Hadaway
Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing. She is the Spring 2023 Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.
