December 24, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Top Story

SOLSTICE by Meredith Davies Hadaway

SOLSTICE

We churn through whatever wave

the waters bring us because the sky,

the sky, the sky.

—Meredith Davies Hadaway

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing. She is the Spring 2023 Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.

Sound editing by Nathan DeProspo

