Hope Clark: Supporting Our Community the United Way

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chances are, if you look into any service organization in Kent County you would discover a link to support from United Way of Kent County.

For 65 years, UWKC has promoted an inclusive community of partnerships whose mission is to create opportunities for all collectively.

“The United Way is your friends and neighbors saying we’ve got your back,” new Director Hope Clark says. “We are all working together to help make life better for everyone.”

Clark says her job, aside from running the office at 114 South Lynchburg St., is to “understand the assets and potential of the community” and partner with community members to support those assets and allocate that support to Partner Agencies.

Currently, funded solely by donations, United Way of Kent County supports 27 agencies throughout the County.

“Community Mediation Upper Shore is a good example of our partnerships. They are a vital organization that trains local volunteers and school students in conflict transformation skills.” Clark says.

Community Mediation Upper Shore provides free mediation services for the Kent community. It relieves courts from family and neighbor conflicts whose criminal charges can be resolved through a skilled volunteer facilitator.

Open Doors Partner in education is a new Partner Agency this year. “They offer cost-free tutoring to KCPS students. Through the one-on-one attention of Partners in Education, an elementary school student who was struggling with reading because of their learning disability has gained self-esteem, has expanded their interest in reading, and with two years of tutoring their reading level has improved from below the kinder garden level to over the 4th grade, (their current grade.).”

Clark points out that many small non-profits in Kent County often only have one paid employee or, like the Samaritan group, one part-time employee. United Way can help organizations that can’t get government or foundation grants.

“I see our Partner Agencies as a coalition working together to provide more health, education, and financial stability to Kent County. Our conference room is open and available for local nonprofits to meet. I’d like it to be a hub for creativity and inspiration to bring more equity, diversity, and inclusion to our community.”

The Spy recently talked with Hope Clark and United Way’s mission to support health, education, and financial stability in Kent County.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. To find out more about United Way of Kent County, call 410-778-3195 or go here.

.